Survey Reveals How People Are Researching Legal Problems and Selecting Attorneys to Work With in 2022



Google Search Results for Attorneys

Google search results on a mobile phone





BOISE, Idaho - September 1, 2022 - (

)

In August of this year (2022), Attorney Sluice conducted a survey among 585 U.S. residents to gain insights into how individuals are researching legal problems and finding law firms when they need to hire an attorney.

Attorney Sluice conducts these surveys annually and uses the data to shape its digital marketing campaigns for the attorneys it works with.

What Attorney Sluice found is that people are turning more and more to the internet to answer legal questions and solve their legal problems. The fact that 70% of respondents said they would look online (specifically using Google or YouTube) before calling an attorney is powerful proof of this.

Not only that, but Attorney Sluice found that the vast majority of respondents said that they would seek out an attorney's online reviews before hiring them (even if they were a referral).

Key Survey Statistics:

80% of people said they would seek out and take into consideration an attorney's online reviews before hiring them.

64% of people said if they had a legal problem, their first step to solving it would be to conduct research online.

48% of people said if they needed to hire an attorney, they would begin their search online.

63% of people said if they called an attorney during business hours and nobody answered, they would immediately call the next attorney on their list.

58% of people said the most important factor to them when deciding on an attorney to hire is for the attorney to "specialize" in the area of law they are seeking help with.

21% of people surveyed believe that Google ranks attorneys on the first page based on the attorney's qualifications.

Read more details including takeaways and actionable insights along with graphs of the full survey data here: https://attorneysluice.com/blog/legal-marketing-statistics-law-firms-need-to-know/.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: