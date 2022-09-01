Author Rebecca Eaton's new book, 'A Narrow Faith' is a personal tale about the life of her grandmother and the generations to follow.

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. - September 1, 2022 - (

Rebecca Eaton, a faith-based author with strong family values, has completed her new book, "A Narrow Faith": a compelling tale of strong faith and perseverance of God's love.

Eaton shares, "A Narrow Faith is a personal walk with Yeshua. He walks us through this life and teaches us how to endure. The reward of our endurance is eternal life with Him. It is hard, but I do not want to imagine the horrors of life without Him. Without Him is outer darkness where there is no hope."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca Eaton's new book shares a personal tale beginning with her grandmother's path and morphing to share the story of her mother in a tale of generations in their walk with God.

Readers can purchase "A Narrow Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

