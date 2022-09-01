Author Dr. Edward Clark's new book, 'FROM A ONE-ROOM SCHOOL TO HARVARD' is a stirring memoir of the author's successes in life, starting with his humble beginnings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - September 1, 2022 - (

Dr. Edward Clark, who holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering, and enjoys flying, motorcycles, golf, and playing the banjo, has completed his new book, "FROM A ONE-ROOM SCHOOL TO HARVARD": a thought-provoking memoir of following one's dreams and finding success through hard work and determination.

"Over the years, Patricia and I enjoyed walking through bookstores, both of us leaving with at least one book," writes Clark. "Sometimes, one of us would choose a biography or autobiography; and we both agreed we would someday write a book, maybe an autobiography for our grandchildren. We never got around to writing more than a short story here and there until a few months ago when I was diagnosed with cancer, and I expected the end was near. I decided to write an autobiography, and Patricia, as always, agreed to help me even though she thought I should be concentrating on recuperating.

"Once I began writing the book, I called it a timeline. I realized that I did not know a lot about my large group of ancestors even though I always enjoyed the ones I met or read about. I immediately made a few phone calls and reread some of the few printed materials I gathered over the years. I soon realized that the only practical thing I could do was to write about the ones I knew and apologize that a portion of my book was incomplete."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Edward Clark's new book shares an incredible trove of wisdom gleaned from nearly eight decades spent upon this Earth. No matter the circumstances, Clark approaches each situation throughout his story with an open mind and shows that even the smallest of decisions can lead to incredible outcomes.

Readers can purchase "FROM A ONE-ROOM SCHOOL TO HARVARD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

