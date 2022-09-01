George A. Brooks' book, 'Building a Culture of Life' is a historical narrative and faith-based discussion of how incipient life and human dignity can be preserved

HUMBLE, Texas - September 1, 2022 - (

George A. Brooks is a medical doctor, a Texas native and veteran of the Marine Corps, who also earned his Ph.D. in Physics and has just completed his new book "Building a Culture of Life:" a historical faith-based narrative with a vision of hope for protection of human life and dignity.

Brooks shares, "Building a Culture of Life takes the reader on a journey to understand the complexities that have lead us to the modern era choices on such diverse topics as contraception, abortion, in vitro fertilization, cloning, stem cell research, genetic engineering, euthanasia, and assisted suicide.

"Beginning in antiquity, we note that people have both celebrated new babies and killed them, typically because of physical defects or female gender. All manner of toxic substances have also been used to prevent pregnancy and abort an unwanted pregnancy. As unsettling as these practices sound in the modern era, most of the changes over time are one of technology.

"In order to understand what follows, the reader is then introduced to eugenics, racism, and genocide, attitudes that degrade respect for life and the dignity of individuals. From there, the lives of Margaret Sanger and Norma McCorvey prepare the reader for an in-depth discussion of why women seek abortion and how abortion is publicly funded.

"A discussion of prevention and termination of unwanted pregnancies takes us far beyond contraception and abortion. It leads us also to discuss abortion survivors, human sex trafficking, rape, incest, neonaticide, and infanticide."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, George A. Brooks' new book provides resources and shared modern era technologies through the eyes of Christianity.

Readers can purchase "Building a Culture of Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

