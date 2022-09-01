Author Tammy Allen's New Book, 'If Dogs Could Talk, What Would They Say?' is a Charming Tale That Explores the Thoughts of Dogs They Might Share With the Power of Speech

DIXON, Mo. - September 1, 2022 - (

)

Tammy Allen, a proud grandmother who has worked in education for over twenty-five years, has completed her new book, "If Dogs Could Talk, What Would They Say?": a delightful and imaginative read that explores how dogs see the world, and what they would say about it if they could speak to humans.

"'If Dogs Could Talk, What Would They Say?' takes a comical look at what dogs might say or even ask if they were able," writes Allen. "The rhyming words will have children of all ages engaged, and the word usage will get them to think about the different ways you can say 'talk.' If you have dogs, this book might answer your questions of what they might be thinking."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tammy Allen's new book reimagines the world through the eyes of dogs and explores why they act the way they do in certain situations. Full of vibrant and colorful artwork as well as a charming rhyming scheme, readers of all ages who love dogs will want to revisit Allen's tale again and again.

Readers can purchase "If Dogs Could Talk, What Would They Say?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: