Carly and Charly's New Book 'Let's Try Baking' is the first indoor adventure for the two loveable cats, and the sweetest one yet, as they try baking

Fulton Books authors Carly and Charly, twin shelter cats whose stories inspire human readers of all ages, have completed their most recent book, "Carly and Charly: Let's Try Baking": a honey of a story about two curious cats who try their paws at baking.

Other Carly and Charly adventures include "How it All Began", "Let's Go Boating", "Let's Play Tennis", and "Let's Play Pickleball". These two cats will never forget where they came from and donate 75% of their profits to their local Humane Society.

Published by Fulton Books, Carly and Charly's book follows these two industrious kitties as they decide to conquer a new indoor wilderness - the kitchen. They do it all with style and "catitude" that will have readers laughing and rooting for them all the way.

As new bakers, they're careful to assemble all the ingredients and tools they need before they begin their work in earnest. They plan, select a good recipe, and start stirring and blending, trying not to get fur in the mix.

After they decide what to bake, they move on to the design phase, where their feline flair begins to awaken. There's a rivalry as to who can create the best design.

As in all their exploits, Carly and Charly face their kitchen adventure confidently and bravely because they know they are very capable and talented cats. And what could possibly go wrong with cats baking? Join the twins in navigating their first purrfect indoor adventure to find out.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Carly and Charly: Let's Try Baking" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

