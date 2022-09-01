Author Robert L. Bliss's New Book, 'Education on a Conveyor Belt', Takes an Eye-Opening Look at the Current State of Education in America and What Can Be Done to Fix It

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - September 1, 2022 - (

)

Robert L. Bliss, who has had a unique and distinguished career in higher education and business and is an avid golfer, reader, and pilot, has completed his new book, "Education on a Conveyor Belt": a stunning and thought-provoking discussion on what Bliss believes are problems plaguing the American education system, and what must be done to better prepare students for their futures.

"'Education on a Conveyor Belt' is a challenging look at the rapid decline of education in the United States," writes Bliss. "The goal in education has shifted from pride in excellence, whether individually or collectively, to a ride on the educational conveyor belt where the motto is, 'No one can fail.'"

Bliss continues, "Teachers, administrators, parents, and business leaders are affected, and their concerns are addressed along with those of students. Options to traditional public schools are presented along with the positives and negatives of each.

"Students, at all levels, face a difficult time. They are confronted with COVID-19, omicron viruses, masking rules, universities and high schools proclaiming various words offensive (with optional words), creating divisive situations between students, faculty, and parents. Meanwhile, academic standards are reduced; test requirements are lowered, and an attempt to redo history by destroying statues, pictures, and buildings have all added to the creation of the 'Education on a Conveyor Belt' theory."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert L. Bliss's new book exposes the ways in which education in the United States has moved away from educating students to be equipped for their adult lives, and the importance of why this shift must be undone. An honest look at what students and teachers alike must deal with each day, Bliss educates readers on the terrible future he foresees if this trend in schools is allowed to continue.

Readers can purchase "Education on a Conveyor Belt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

