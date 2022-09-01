How Life Insurance Can Help You Reach Your Financial Goals

NEW YORK - September 1, 2022 - (

iQuanti: Financial wellness means more than just having a healthy savings or checking account. Being financially sound also means planning for worst-case scenarios with a portfolio that includes tools such as life insurance. Life insurance offers the stability of a long-term investment and is effectively a "backup plan" that protects your loved ones and the assets you've worked so hard to maintain.

If you're unsure of how life insurance can fit into your personal financial goals, here are a few ways life insurance may help you.

1. A Whole Life Insurance Policy Can Be Borrowed Against

It's important when discussing life insurance to understand that there are multiple forms. Two of the most common types are term and whole life insurance. As the names suggest, the term insurance is applicable for a certain term of time that the policy is active, such as 10 or 15 years. On the other hand, a whole policy is valid for a person's entire life, regardless of when the death occurs.

In the case of a whole policy, you may be able to borrow against the plan's equity to help cover expenses while still living. This money is only to be accessed in cases of emergency, much like you would use home equity in a pinch. Remember, your policy will be used as collateral for any money you borrow.

2. Life Insurance Can Help Fund Your Children's Education

Life insurance is primarily based on providing peace of mind that if something were to go wrong, such as the death of a family provider, the family would still be financially sound. This is especially true regarding your children's education expenses. Not only does this include higher education, but it may also be a helpful tool for the surviving parent to use for school trips, supplies, childcare, and other child-related expenses.

3. A Life Insurance Policy Can Protect Your Investments

For many, achieving financial stability is for their loved ones as much as themselves. Strengthening their portfolio with investments and assets that can build wealth and help support the lifestyle of themselves and others.

For example, real estate investments, collecting art, or starting a business are all great ways to build wealth, but if loved ones cannot maintain these investments if you die, they will no longer benefit from the investments you worked so hard to achieve. A life insurance policy means direct funds for your beneficiaries to maintain rent, car loan payments, maintain business expenses, and more.

4. Policy Riders Provide Extra Benefits

Some life insurance companies offer add-on options known as policy riders to a life insurance policy. There are plenty of types, but one important one to note is the living benefits. Examples of this include a long-term care policy rider. If you, or another policyholder, require long-term care in, say, a nursing home or certain inpatient treatment facilities, the life insurance policy provider will cover costs associated with the stay. No, these policy riders won't come free of charge, but you may be able to add on the benefit for a small fee (thanks to the bundling) that is paid with your monthly life insurance premium.

The Bottom Line

Life insurance plans offer several benefits in the event of death and for living policyholders. When creating the perfect financial plan, it's important to consider how life insurance fits into it. With the various types of policies and adaptability, you can create a plan that supports your lifestyle and loved one, even after you're gone.

