Ken Valko, Author and Illustrator, of His New Book, 'Heaven for a Hound' is a Tribute to All the Owners of Beagles and Hounds and the Dogs They Love

NEW YORK - September 1, 2022 - (

)

Ken Valko, a retired art teacher with decades of experience, has completed his new book, "Heaven for a Hound: A Tribute to All the Owners of Beagles and Hounds": his own story about his first, still most highly regarded dog, Poochie. He is also the author of "A Carboniferous Morning." He started his art career making wildlife drawings based on sketches in Game News magazine and continues to create today, spending a good part of his retirement making carvings out of soapstone.

"Heaven for a Hound is the book or idea that has gnawed at me as long ago as my first teaching job at St Bernard's in Hastings Pennsylvania," Valko writes. "The children would bring up their stories about pets and I would sometimes revert to some of my own stories as a child."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Valko's new book is the deeply personal account of his dog, Poochie, the first in a long line of hounds to enter his life over the years. The tale recounts some of his most cherished childhood memories of Poochie, rabbit hunts, and growing up in the hills of Pennsylvania.

Inspired by his conversations in the classroom, Valko decided to write and illustrate his story to help families open the door to a deeper discussion of death and loss. It is a story of a child's acceptance of his first encounter with death and how a pet's love is heaven worthy.

Readers can purchase "Heaven for a Hound: A Tribute to All the Owners of Beagles and Hounds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: