'A Compilation of 33 Incredible Stories' by Marsden Kerrington Kray is a Collection of Weird and Mysterious Stories Recounted to the Author From All Over United States

Being raised in a military family, Marsden Kerrington Kray has been moving around since he was a child. Having attended 10 different schools through graduation, he eventually went and attended Clemson University, Brigham Young University and the University of California Medical Center. A musician with a large family, he's made friends and acquaintances from many backgrounds and cultures.

"A Compilation of 33 Incredible Stories" collects different experiences and mysterious stories experienced both by the author and by people he met while traveling. From military tales to medical and ghost stories, there's a little something here for everyone.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, "A Compilation of 33 Incredible Stories" puts to the test the phrase 'fact can be stranger than fiction'. With each individual story being a short read, this book was written to be easy to pick up, but hard to put back down.

Readers looking for some hair-raising tales can purchase "A Compilation of 33 Incredible Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

