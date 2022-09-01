Mercy Hill's New Book 'Life ~ Live ~ Love ~ Laugh ~ Learn' is a Faith-Inspired Book That is Filled With the Author's Knowledge and Nuggets of Wisdom

Cordova, TN - September 1, 2022 - (

Mercy Hill, CEO of the nonprofit I Am Becoming Destiny, writer, and mother, has completed her new book, "Life ~ Live ~ Love ~ Laugh ~ Learn": a faith-filled book that hopes to inspire and educate readers of all ages.

Mercy wishes to motivate everyone with her lifelong love for writing: "Mercy's passion for reading and writing has deep roots going back to her early school years where she entered poetry contests and won spelling bees. Through her unique writing skills, sharing experiences from her personal life's path, be it positive or negative, this woman seeks to inspire anyone and everyone."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mercy Hill's new book is filled to the brim with knowledge and experience. Hill shows readers the gems that she has acquired, things that can only be acquired through lived experiences. She hopes to inspire readers with all that she's learned in her own life.

Mercy believes, "Every individual that walks the earth is royalty and that Creator God made everyone uniquely perfect in His eyes. Living on purpose and enjoying everyday life is what she strives to do till eternity." She hopes that her words and story will inspire readers of all ages to live on purpose just as she does.

Readers can purchase "Life ~ Live ~ Love ~ Laugh ~ Learn" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

