Jerald Pritt's New Book 'How Mrs. Claus Saved Christmas' is a Festive Story About Mrs. Claus Coming to the Rescue

Fulton Books author Jerald Pritt, a writer who currently resides in St. Charles, Missouri, with his wife, has completed his most recent book "How Mrs. Claus Saved Christmas": a holiday adventure where everyone in the North Pole woke up to the news of the reindeer catching the flu. Luckily, Christmas will be saved as Mrs. Claus knows just how to face this dilemma!

Pritt writes, "It was a strange year for Santa. He just did not know what to do.

"The elves were trying everything to help Santa. Every idea they had would not work.

"Mrs. Claus had an idea and set out to try and see if it would work."

Published by Fulton Books, Jerald Pritt's yuletide read comes with a wondrous tale fit for the season! This book will entertain the kids and parents as Santa Claus comes across a problem just when the holidays draw near.

How will they get through it? Find out!

Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "How Mrs. Claus Saved Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

