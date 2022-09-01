Cascadia Global Security Unveiled by Inc. Magazine as the No. 54 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the United States



Inc. magazine revealed last week that Cascadia Global Security is No. 54 overall and No. 2 in the security industry on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Cascadia Global Security was founded in 2018 by Washington State Army veterans Asa Palagi and Joshua Harris who looked to bring their experience to the private sector. Since then, the company has grown from those two to nearly one-thousand employees as they provide armed security, unarmed security, and private patrol services to businesses across the country. The Cascadia team has no plans to slow down anytime soon with additional locations and service offerings rolling out in the next year.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including the Cascadia Global Security profile, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Cascadia Global Security will also be featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.

