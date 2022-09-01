Heather Katzenstein Joins Parallel Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO - September 1, 2022 - (

Heather Katzenstein, CTFA, has joined Parallel Advisors as a Wealth Advisor/Shareholder and Trust Services Director. Parallel is building out its Trust Services offering, and Heather will spearhead this best-in-class client service. She will also serve as a wealth advisor to high-net-worth individuals and families and consult with them on trust administration, estate administration, and other wealth planning matters.

"I am excited to be part of the Parallel Advisors team. My entire career has been spent in the wealth management industry, and I look forward to bringing my experience to Parallel - adding my own 'hybrid strengths' and solutions to Parallel's current and future clients," said Katzenstein.

C.J. Rendic, CEO of Parallel Advisors, said, "Heather's experience and approach to building scalable solutions for her clients is exactly in line with Parallel's vision. We're thrilled to have Heather's expertise in Trust Services as we continue to expand Parallel's Services offering."

Heather has a proven track record of building and supervising successful teams and has more than 17 years of expertise in trust administration, estate administration and wealth management. Having worked at a number of national banks, she gained extensive industry knowledge concerning fiduciary governance, trust and investment management, business development and regulatory compliance. Heather received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from St. Louis University, a Master of Business Administration from Webster University, and holds a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation. Prior to joining Parallel Advisors, Katzenstein was a member of the executive management leadership team at Arden Trust, leading the Los Angeles region in business development, trust administration, estate administration, business management, and the servicing of ultra-high-net-worth clients. In addition, she has held senior roles at various wealth management institutions, including City National Bank, Union Bank MUFG, and Northern Trust.

About Parallel Advisors

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco, and with offices in Dayton, Dallas, Honolulu, and Oklahoma City, Parallel provides innovative, unrestricted, and comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors proudly manages approximately $5 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management.

