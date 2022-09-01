Toilet Paper Hands: Empowering Students With Skills-Based Economic Education to Accelerate Financial Literacy



Toilet Paper Hands

Creators of Toilet Paper Hands Online Educational Program are responding to exploding demand for online education with innovative edutech: changing the game in economic education so students can keep up with the acceleration of web3 in a post-pandemic economy, redefining what it is to be financially independent.

CULTIVATING 21st-CENTURY SKILLS

TPH is the only pre-packaged economics curriculum currently available for students and educators that includes content on decentralized finance. Through human-centered storytelling and gamified learning, TPH creators deliver lessons in financial literacy, blockchain technology and investing concepts to bridge the gap between current economic education and the opportunities of web3.

The courses in TPH are presented as richly illustrated original content in an animated series with several integrations. The learning resources provide comprehensive instruction with practice materials to reinforce the lessons and help students achieve optimal outcomes. The complete multimedia learning system is designed as a financial competencies-based learning resource for educators.

Blending education, entertainment, and insights from top educational advisors and stock traders, lessons from real-life investing experience have been consolidated to reinforce smarter, creative decision-making and stronger financial foundations.

Toilet Paper Hands is uniquely positioned to access multiple markets. Support from pillar program Empretec/UN UNCTAD sets a new precedent in the delivery of economics curriculum. With an official UN endorsement bringing significant credibility, expanded reach and future global education partners, TPH is a winning idea for the edutech investing community too.

"Toilet Paper Hands was created to expand the capabilities of financial education currently being taught in schools. With our custom built e-learning management software and unique financial animation series, we are in a position to transform how finance is taught. Our e-learning management software will allow parents, tutors, teachers and school systems to use the TPH courses or to eventually make their own. By integrating gamified learning and rewarding incentives, Toilet Paper Hands keeps students engaged, excited and looking forward to each new animation episode bringing more financial adventures." Alin Ybarra TPH Creator & Founder

EDUTAINMENT MEETS FINTECH

What the pandemic has emphasized is that financial education is critical to developing the entrepreneurial skill set to leverage an increasingly decentralized financial landscape.

The flagship program premiers Q1-2023 as a paid service. For key concepts of economics, personal finance, banking, entrepreneurship or investing, students will have access to free introductory TPH Basics courses, available this fall.

For industry statistics, more about the TPH online courses and the TPH LMS , read the full-length article here.

To take the TPH Basics Courses, subscribe to the newsletter or request edutech partnership opportunities, reach TPH at ToiletPaperHands.com.

Toilet Paper Hands Inc: An edutech company designing economics, personal finance & investing education to accelerate financial literacy and prepare students for web 3.0.

