EMDR Therapy for Addiction in South Vancouver Announced by Grigore Counselling

Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Grigore Counselling has announced the expansion of its addiction therapy service for patients in Shaughnessy and the surrounding area. EMDR therapy is designed to help individuals cope with negative feelings that come with addiction and limit the chance of relapse.

Run by Robert Grigore, who is renowned for his work with celebrities, the practice now provides EMDR treatment using approaches that are fully endorsed by leading health authorities around the world, including the World Health Organization.

The new therapy works to reconnect the client to the thoughts and emotions they associate with trauma, allowing the brain to adapt and move towards resolution. During an EMDR session, Grigore guides clients in reprocessing traumatic information in a safe environment.

"My goal with every new client is to go beyond what they believe is possible," said Robert Grigore. "This is because I want you to tell the world about your experience in your own way. One of the greatest characteristics of my work is that the results not only last, but actually improve over time. "

The new treatment allows patients to process emotions associated with traumatic memories while focusing on an external stimulus that creates rapid eye movement. Extensively researched and proven, EMDR therapy can be used to treat addiction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, and a variety of other trauma-related issues.

Grigore Counselling's new treatment is designed to encourage the brain to utilize its own natural healing process. In this way, it can resolve unprocessed memories. Previous clients have reported improvements in fewer sessions than with traditional counselling.

Each session is designed to identify and address the experiences that overwhelm the brain's coping abilities, thus creating traumatic symptoms. The goal of EMDR therapy is to limit negative behaviors and change thought patterns, helping individuals to develop healthy coping mechanisms.

The novel treatment has garnered recognition in recent years. A number of celebrities have publicly endorsed EMDR therapy on social media.

