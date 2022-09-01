Knee Arthrosamid Injections By Prof. Lee Introduced At London Cartilage Clinic

Harley Street, UK - London Cartilage Clinic, founded and led by Prof. Paul Lee, introduces its latest treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Arthrosamid(R) is an intra-articular polyacrylamide hydrogel injection (iPAAG) that offers longer-lasting relief than traditional hyaluronan injections.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - The new treatment offered at London Cartilage Clinic is an affordable alternative to currently available therapies. Arthrosamid is a solution composed of 97.5% water and 2.5% cross-linked polyacrylamide backbone that works on the synovium (the connective tissue that lines the inside of a joint) and reduces inflammation around the knee for safe and sustained relief.

More details can be found at https://londoncartilage.com/arthrosamid





As part of the latest therapy performed at London Cartilage Clinic, the doctors inject the non-biodegradable hydrogel into the patient's knee. Arthrosamid integrates into the soft synovial tissue in the joint capsule, offering longer-lasting pain relief.

The clinic refers to results from several clinical trials involving the use of Arthrosamid that point to little to no side effects from the knee injection, granting it an overall satisfactory safety profile.

The innovative treatment provided by Professor Paul Lee and his team of scientists, engineers, and surgeons differs from traditional viscosupplement injections for the knee such as hyaluronic acid and platelet-rich plasma. Arthosamid restores viscosity within the synovial fluid, creating a cushion-like effect. As the solution navigates itself around the joint, it also binds with the synovium and decreases stiffness to help movement.

Prof. Lee says, "Being able to access the latest techniques and technology across the world, we offer our patients game-changing technology for the diagnosis and treatment of cartilage issues."

Judging from his experience, Prof. Lee notes it typically takes around 4 weeks for his patients to notice a considerable difference in their condition, though treatment plans may extend to 3 to 6 months, depending on the severity of the knee osteoarthritis. The clinic advises patients to stick to their session schedules to receive the full advantages of the therapy.

During the first consultation, the team at London Cartilage Clinic will thoroughly review a patient's medical treatment to assess any contraindications to Arthosamid treatment and allow the surgeons to prepare a tailored recovery plan.

All treatments are overseen by Professor Paul Lee, a double Board-certified surgeon. He has treated some of the UK's Premiership footballers and is a member of the International Cartilage & Joint Preservation Society. Prof. Lee uses evidence-based methods with advanced technologies to resolve many musculoskeletal conditions.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://londoncartilage.com/arthrosamid

