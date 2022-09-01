'MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA' is Now Available

TOKYO - September 1, 2022 - (

MediBang Inc. (Headquarter: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Hideyuki Takashima; hereinafter, "MediBang") has released "MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA", developed in cooperation with Shueisha Inc. on Aug. 30, 2022.

"MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA" is a manga submission platform for English- and Spanish-speaking creators worldwide by MediBang, developed together with Shueisha Inc., the publishing company represented by manga series such as One Piece and SPY × FAMILY. This service will provide creators a brand-new manga submission experience with community features that will allow for a connection between the creators and the readers.

MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA

https://medibang.com/mpc/

"MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA" is a free manga submission service available for all English- and Spanish-speaking fans of manga, linked with the manga reader service of "MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA" that releases works published under SHUEISHA for the global audience. It has features full of benefits for both the creators and the readers. The platform will be accessible from anywhere around the world.

Linkage with "MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA" publishing manga series such as One Piece and SPY × FAMILY

A special section for "MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA" has been created inside the official manga reader app "MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA", accessed by over 6 million active users each month. With this feature, a wide range of audiences will be able to read the works submitted to "MANGA Plus Creators by SHUEISHA".

"Monthly Awards" held every month

The "Monthly Awards" will be held each month with various rewards, including cash prizes up to a million JPY and official publication of awarded works on "MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA" next to One Piece and SPY × FAMILY as well as on the Japanese service of "JUMP+". It will be available separately for English and Spanish submissions; the ranking will be determined by the score based on the number of previews and likes. The top five submissions of such ranking will be nominated for the monthly award. The editing team of SHUEISHA will review the chosen submissions to award the best work each month.

*There may be a month where only a few awards will be announced.

About MediBang Inc.

MediBang develops and operates services for global creators, most famous for "MediBang Paint" the illustration and manga creation software with over 75 million downloads from more than 150 countries, the official JUMP app for manga creation "JUMP PAINT", in addition to "ART street", the social networking website for sharing illustration and manga.

MediBang Inc.

Representative Director: Hideyuki Takashima

URL: https://medibang.com/ https://medibangpaint.com/

Address: Shibuya Infoss Annex Level 10, 12-10 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0031 JAPAN

