Author John Healy Recounts an Adventure Laced with Humor and Misadventures in the Relaunch of His Book "Europa"

John Healy, in his trademark writing style, succinctly relates his adventures on the ancient continent in place of a time-consuming 500-page book. John presents “Europa.”
The story is peppered with comedy, trysts, adventures, mishaps, and a dash of rated-R. John narrates his adventures while entertaining the readers with his wit. He recalls how the journey began with an almost tragic experience when he missed his train to Milan due to a late bus. After missing the train, he is forced to spend the night in a park, where he has misplaced his epilepsy pills. He also explains how, because the ticket officer couldn't understand him, he boarded a train to Valance instead of Venice. Despite the numerous catastrophes, John might still consider this trip a great journey because of the numerous trysts he participated in and his unusual meeting with the merpeople of the Venice canal. Because he tells the narrative as it is, with no bars barred, John and his unabashed writing style draw everyone closer to home.
“I was fortunate enough to spend June of 2018 in Europe. I would not say the trip was fun, but I would say it was awesome. This is the story. Most travel books are probably non-fiction--boooring. This book is not completely non-fiction or fiction. Let's call it “based on a true story.” For example, I did not have sex on my trip, but the stories in these pages would lead you to believe otherwise. That's fiction. It was fun to write. I hope it's fun to read,” John writes.
The book gently encourages readers to travel the world and step outside of their comfort zones. Mistakes and unanticipated events will always occur, but they are also part of the adventure.
Join John in his journey.
“Europa”
Author: John J. Healy
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: March 2022
Book Genre: Biographies & Memoir
About the Author:
John J. Healy was born in Queens New York in March 1968. He currently lives in Clayton, California. He graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1990.
