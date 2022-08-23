Slots Capital Giving 200 Free Spins with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin Deposits

Slots Capital Casino now accepts cryptocurrency for deposits. They're giving a 250% deposit bonus on players' first crypto deposit and 200 free spins on the popular Incan Rich slot game to all players that deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Cryptocurrency deposits are increasingly popular with online casino players since they are quick, easy and secure, and transaction fees are low.
Although the Blockchain will charge a small, usually negligible, fee for documenting the transaction,
Slots Capital does not charge transaction fees for cryptocurrency deposits.
“Transaction fees are as low as they get when you use cryptocurrency?” said Slots Capital's casino blogger, Slots Lotty. “I'm in!”
In her blog, Slots Lotty explains why she likes using cryptocurrency and how easy it is to deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin.
CRYPTOCURRENCY INTRODUCTORY BONUSES
200 Free Spins on Incan Rich
Deposit a minimum $25 in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin
Bonus code: CRYPTO200
No max. cashout.
250% Deposit Bonus on First Crypto Deposit
Bonus codes:
Bitcoin deposits: BTC250
Litecoin deposits: LTC250
Bitcoin Cash deposits: BCH250
Incan Rich is a full-featured five-reel from Rival Gaming with multiplying Wilds, a bonus game and a free spins bonus. Players search the ruins of an ancient Inca temple to discover untold riches hidden inside. Wilds multiply wins 2X, 3X or 5X. Three Idol symbols trigger the Idol Pick bonus game where players choose idols to reveal instant prizes. Scatters trigger up to 20 free spins.
Known for its huge selection of games and generous casino bonuses, Slots Capital has slots and table games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Arrow's Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming.
