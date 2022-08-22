Nelibeth Plaza's Follow-Up Book, "Secrets in the Attic," Featured During the 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition

Nelibeth Plaza's follow-up children's book to “Is It Santa?” was featured by ReadersMagnet in the 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Plaza dropped by the venue to talk about the book and visit her fans.
In this anticipated sequel- “Secrets in the Attic,” the three child protagonists, Mya, Charlie, and Jacob, befriend two squirrels, Ponchito and Margarita, and constantly play with them in the attic without their parents' knowledge. If Mama and Papa were to find out, surely both the kids and the squirrels would be in trouble.
However, when their new friends experience tragedy due to a blizzard, the Thompsons have to learn how to demonstrate emotional and material support and what all of it means.
The book aims to teach young readers to be kind and respectful to others and to love them unconditionally. The book makes a point to be able to do this despite the differences between them, especially during times of adversity. The book encourages children to be compassionate and stand up for those who are provided with lesser opportunities.
The book will be available for purchase soon. The author has a website: https://www.nellyplaza.com. Visit it for more information about her and all of her previous and upcoming works.
“Secrets in the Attic” - (Coming Soon)
Author | Nelibeth Plaza
Genre | Children's book
Published date | TBD
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Book retail price | TBD
Author Bio
Nelibeth Plaza has retired after twenty-seven years in the New York City Department of Education as an elementary school teacher and formerly as an assistant principal. She has a passion for reading aloud and now writing children's books.
— WebWireID293338 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.