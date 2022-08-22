Nelibeth Plaza's Follow-Up Book, "Secrets in the Attic," Featured During the 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition

Nelibeth Plaza's follow-up children's book to “Is It Santa?” was featured by ReadersMagnet in the 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Plaza dropped by the venue to talk about the book and visit her fans.

In this anticipated sequel- “Secrets in the Attic,” the three child protagonists, Mya, Charlie, and Jacob, befriend two squirrels, Ponchito and Margarita, and constantly play with them in the attic without their parents' knowledge. If Mama and Papa were to find out, surely both the kids and the squirrels would be in trouble.

However, when their new friends experience tragedy due to a blizzard, the Thompsons have to learn how to demonstrate emotional and material support and what all of it means.

The book aims to teach young readers to be kind and respectful to others and to love them unconditionally. The book makes a point to be able to do this despite the differences between them, especially during times of adversity. The book encourages children to be compassionate and stand up for those who are provided with lesser opportunities.

The book will be available for purchase soon. The author has a website: https://www.nellyplaza.com. Visit it for more information about her and all of her previous and upcoming works.

“Secrets in the Attic” - (Coming Soon)

Author | Nelibeth Plaza

Genre | Children's book

Published date | TBD

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | TBD

Author Bio

Nelibeth Plaza has retired after twenty-seven years in the New York City Department of Education as an elementary school teacher and formerly as an assistant principal. She has a passion for reading aloud and now writing children's books.

— WebWireID293338 —