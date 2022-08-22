Mahindra Group announces appointment of Deepak Thakur as Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Susten

In this role, Deepak will oversee the Renewable Businesses, comprising Mahindra Solarize and Mahindra TEQO apart from Mahindra Susten. He will be reporting to Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group.

Mahindra Susten, part of the Mahindra Group and a leading renewable player in the Indian energy sector, today announced the appointment of Deepak Thakur as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. In this role, Deepak will oversee the Renewable businesses, comprising Mahindra Solarize & Mahindra TEQO apart from Mahindra Susten. He will be reporting to Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group.

Speaking about the announcement, Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “Sustainability and climate action are very important for us at the Mahindra Group, and we are committed to playing a leadership role in the fight against climate change. Our renewable business is an essential lever to lead ESG globally as climate action becomes even more critical for the world. I am confident that Deepak, with his strong business acumen and foresight, will take this business to newer heights and contribute towards the Group's commitment of ESG and climate positivity.”

Prior to Mahindra, Deepak was Leader-Renewables & Energy Storage (Executive Vice President) at the Reliance Group. He was part of the core group for building the strategic plan for the New Energy vertical and actively involved in M&A transactions in this domain. He has also worked in organisations like L&T, Sterling & Wilson, Honeywell and Thermax.

During his professional career of over three decades, he has been instrumental in formulating strategy for various global Merger & Acquisition options and concluded JVs with Technology Partners. He has ably led the strategy stream for Business Transformation and achieved multi-fold business growth in his previous roles. He has conceived and successfully implemented many ideas in the solar energy space.

About Mahindra Susten

Mahindra Susten is the 'Cleantech' arm of the Mahindra Group and offers diversified services within the renewables space, powering green energy to the nation since 2011. The company has an operating renewable portfolio of 1.5 GWp+ as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and is continuing its footprints in the renewable space. For more information, visit www.mahindrasusten.com

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership positionin farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room

