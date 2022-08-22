Maserati at Monterey Car Week 2022

Maserati had a prominent presence in Monterey, California, during the prestigious “Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance” weekend.
The event, which began with the North American debut of the MC20 Cielo – the new open-top version of the MC20 super sports car, continued with activities at the exclusive “House of Maserati” at Pebble Beach. The culmination was the Trident brand displaying its latest addition at the “Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance”.
On Friday, the MC20 Cielo was presented at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” by Davide Grasso, Maserati Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas, together with Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design. The 630-hp convertible version was the star of the show, with thousands of fans given the opportunity to admire the new car under the California sky. Also on display at The Quail were the new Grecale Trofeo performance? SUV and the MC20 Coupï¿½ super sports car.
Nearby, the elegant “House of Maserati” was created to provide a suitably luxurious representation of the Trident brand's style, offering its friends typical Italian 'La Dolce Vita' hospitality along with the option to experience the audio performance of the prestigious sound system from Sonus faber, one of the Modena automaker's partners. The “House of Maserati” was designed to give its guests a unique experience, featuring certain typical aspects of the brand's DNA - comfort, design, elegance and style.ï¿½
On Sunday, at the main event in the “Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance”, the MC20 Cielo was the true star of the show on the Concept Lawn, attracting the attention of all the fans who – for the first time in North America – could see up close a first-of-its-kind car, which can deliver the performance of a true super sports car, together with an immersive driving pleasure the like of which has never been seen before.
