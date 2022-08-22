Zoï¿½ Unveiled with a New Look and Feel at the First Nile Boat by Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence

Inspired by the soothing colour palettes of Santorini island, the unique ambience of the newly renovated Zoï¿½ taverna at the First Nile Boat by Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence offers the ultimate style setting for a dining experience with a side of panoramic Nile and Cairo views.
Complemented with blue and white interiors, the Greek style walls and furnishings add a rich yet subtle touch, making each corner of the taverna unique with its own personality, and its welcoming air-conditioned indoor space is a relaxed ambience awaiting Cairenes. Meanwhile, the dining experience continues to the outdoors of the taverna in vibrant and colourful leafy surrounds.
The menu features Mediterranean favourites and elevated Greek comfort food, ideal for afternoon lunches, an evening get-together with the golden Egyptian sun setting over the horizon at the backdrop or a fun night out with friends on the weekend with live music.
Greek food aficionados are in for a treat of tantalizing dishes, such as the grilled octopus with lemon and olive oil, salt-crusted sea bass with lemon butter sauce and the marinated grills with tzatziki sauce, all featured in all-day dining menu. Diners are welcomed with traditional dips and appetizers such as tzatziki, roasted htipiti, fried zucchini patties with mint and more.
It's the warm, cosy and relaxed approach that gives the taverna its intimate feel. Every sunset offers different hues of blue pink, and gold, and there's no better place to toast them than on Zoï¿½ Greek taverna located at the upper deck of the First Nile Boat.
For reservations, contact the lounge on +2 02 3567 1885 or e-mail: zoe.restaurantcairo@fourseasons.com.
