CAF President Dr Motsepe meets Congo President Sassou Nguesso and Gabon President Ali Bongo

CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe visited both Congo Brazzaville and Gabon to contribute to developing and growing football in these countries, in partnership with the local football federations, Governments and the private sector.ï¿½ï¿½

Dr Motsepe had meetings with Congo President, Denis Sassou Nguesso and Gabon President, Ali Bongo Ondimba and thanked them for their support to build youth academies, football infrastructure and for partnering with the football federations in their countries.ï¿½

President Motsepe was impressed by the knowledge and passion for football by President Sassou Nguessoï¿½ï¿½and his commitment to assist and uplift Congolese football. Whilst in Congo, he also met with the Minister of Sports,ï¿½Hugues Ngouï¿½londï¿½lï¿½, the President of the Fï¿½dï¿½ration Congolaise de Football (“FECOFOOT”) and President of the Central African Football Federations' Union (“UNIFFAC”), Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his Executive Members.ï¿½

In Gabon, CAF President was joined by CAF General Secretary, Vï¿½ron Mosengo-Omba and had meetings with the Minister of Sports, Franck Nguema, the first Vice-President of the Fï¿½dï¿½ration Gabonaise de Football (“FEGAFOOT”), Robert Mangollo Mvoulou and the FEGAFOOT Executives.ï¿½

President Motsepe said: “President Ali Bongo is a well-known supporter of football in Africa. Gabon hosted the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in 2017. We also spent time discussing a number of problems and challenges facing football in Gabon and Africa. The challenges in Gabonese football should be resolved in accordance with the Gabonese legal system and the CAF and FIFA articles and regulations.”ï¿½

Following his meeting with President Bongo, the CAF President met with FEGAFOOT President, Pierre-Alain Mounguengui and his wife.

During his visit to Congo and Gabon, President Motsepe emphasized the importance of building mutually-beneficial partnerships with the private sector and encouraged the businesses in these countries to partner with the FECOFOOT and FEGAFOOT.

