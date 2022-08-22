CAF President Dr Motsepe meets Congo President Sassou Nguesso and Gabon President Ali Bongo

CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe visited both Congo Brazzaville and Gabon to contribute to developing and growing football in these countries, in partnership with the local football federations, Governments and the private sector.ï¿½ï¿½
Dr Motsepe had meetings with Congo President, Denis Sassou Nguesso and Gabon President, Ali Bongo Ondimba and thanked them for their support to build youth academies, football infrastructure and for partnering with the football federations in their countries.ï¿½
President Motsepe was impressed by the knowledge and passion for football by President Sassou Nguessoï¿½ï¿½and his commitment to assist and uplift Congolese football. Whilst in Congo, he also met with the Minister of Sports,ï¿½Hugues Ngouï¿½londï¿½lï¿½, the President of the Fï¿½dï¿½ration Congolaise de Football (“FECOFOOT”) and President of the Central African Football Federations' Union (“UNIFFAC”), Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his Executive Members.ï¿½
In Gabon, CAF President was joined by CAF General Secretary, Vï¿½ron Mosengo-Omba and had meetings with the Minister of Sports, Franck Nguema, the first Vice-President of the Fï¿½dï¿½ration Gabonaise de Football (“FEGAFOOT”), Robert Mangollo Mvoulou and the FEGAFOOT Executives.ï¿½
President Motsepe said: “President Ali Bongo is a well-known supporter of football in Africa. Gabon hosted the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in 2017. We also spent time discussing a number of problems and challenges facing football in Gabon and Africa. The challenges in Gabonese football should be resolved in accordance with the Gabonese legal system and the CAF and FIFA articles and regulations.”ï¿½
Following his meeting with President Bongo, the CAF President met with FEGAFOOT President, Pierre-Alain Mounguengui and his wife.
During his visit to Congo and Gabon, President Motsepe emphasized the importance of building mutually-beneficial partnerships with the private sector and encouraged the businesses in these countries to partner with the FECOFOOT and FEGAFOOT.
— WebWireID293343 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.