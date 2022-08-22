Mazda's Jennifer Morrison Recognized as a Rising Star

Jennifer Morrison, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) Manager, Vehicle Safety Compliance, Planning & Development, has been named a 2022 Automotive News Rising Star.

The Automotive News Rising Stars program honors U.S.-based auto executives on the manufacturing and supply side of the auto industry who have the talent and dedication necessary to become industry leaders of tomorrow.

“We are thrilled for Jennifer Morrison to be recognized as an Automotive News Rising Star,” MNAO's Vice President, R&D, Design and QA Ryotaro Nishida said. “Every day Jennifer brings her passion for improving roadway safety and helping Mazda achieve its goal of a crash-free society.”

Morrison joined Mazda in 2018 and has been spearheading the efforts behind Mazda's outstanding achievements in crash tests and safety awards. She is a dedicated safety advocate, stemming from over a decade spent investigating highway crashes as an Investigator-in-Charge at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Now working to prevent or mitigate the effects of such crashes, she is overseeing the development of advanced driver assistance systems and evaluating the potential of automated driving systems to further improve roadway safety.

“The Rising Stars program recognizes automotive executives in middle and upper management who are destined to be industry superstars,” said KC Crain, publisher of Automotive News. “The best predictor of big personal success is enormous responsibility at a young age. When great potential is identified and rewarded early, the organization wins.”

Automotive News has published the list of the industry's up and comers annually since 2014. This year's honorees come from 20 companies and a variety of disciplines — from executive management to purchasing, engineering, mobility, and design. The 2022 class of Automotive News Rising Stars emerged from a nomination and selection process. Complete profiles of all 21 Rising Stars are available at www.autonews.com/risingstars.

