Verizon commissions mural in Boston as part of #ACallForKindness

Verizon is spreading kindness in Boston, thanks to a partnership with local artist, Ben Jundanian to paint a custom mural at 1250 Massachusetts Ave. It's all part of Verizon's national #ACallForKindness campaign, which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.
“I have been painting cityscapes for the past ten years, taking the streets and neighborhoods and adding my own imaginative twist. I find that each place has its own personality and I try to emphasize the special nature of each place I depict,” said Ben Jundanian. “In this image I wanted to capture the character of Dorchester and the kindness of the community through my illustration. I am so excited to partner with Verizon's #ACallForKindness and Dorchester Brewing Company to bring some kindness and life to a community I love so much!”
You can learn more about the artist and see his other murals on Instagram: @benjundanian.
Verizon continues to spread kindness, one mural at a time, as it partners with local artists in cities across the country.
So far, we've completed more than 30 murals across the country. You can check out murals in Chicago, Denver,ï¿½Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Lexington, Madison, Nashville, NoLa, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh, Riverside, CA, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.
Take the kindness pledge at verizon.com/kindness, where you'll find a number of options for kind acts. Click “Count Me In” and share your act of kindness using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. Tag three friends to spread the word.
Download and share Kind Cards that feature an act of kindness you can do today to make a difference. New Kind Cards are added each month so you'll always have fresh cards to share.
Visit a Kindness mural in your neighborhood, scan the QR code and post a selfie with it on social media using the #ACallForKindness hashtag with the kind act you plan on performing.
Tell your employer to join the movement. We're looking for more partners to help make the world a kinder place.
The #ACallForKindness campaign started in October 2020 with the goal of reminding everyone that we're all in this together, and a little kindness goes a long way. Since then, we've shared a study on the state of kindness in America, and teamed up with two brothers walking across the country to raise money for restaurant workers and spread kindness; and recently launched our Fuel The Love campaign, surprising drivers at local gas stations with free tanks of gas.
To join the movement and learn more about #ACallForKindness campaign, visit https://www.verizon.com/kindness.
