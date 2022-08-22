Candida auris and Infection Control Resources for Healthcare Facilities in Puerto Rico

Several years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it was establishing the Antibiotic Resistance Laboratory Network (AR Lab Network) in Puerto Rico and all 50 states. It was designed to help detect new forms of drug resistance as novel fungal threats emerge.



Specifically mentioned in the announcement was Candida auris. CDC reported that this fungus poses a unique challenge to public health because it can cause invasive and often deadly infections that can be resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, and that it is particularly concerning because it can spread to other patients.



Candida auris was first identified in 2009 in Asia and has quickly become a cause of severe infections around the world. The agency has listed C. auris as a concerning drug-resistant fungus because it is:



Often multidrug-resistant, with some strains resistant to all three available classes of antifungals



Can cause outbreaks in healthcare facilities



Some common healthcare disinfectants are less effective at eliminating it



Can be carried on patients' skin without causing infection, allowing spread to others



CDC goes on to report that it can be spread in healthcare settings through contact with contaminated environmental surfaces or equipment, or from person to person. The agency also warns that patients and residents in healthcare facilities often remain colonized with C. auris for many months, perhaps indefinitely, even after acute infection (if present) has been treated and resolves.



"While the risk of C. auris infection in otherwise healthy people is low, in some hospitalized patients with weakened immune systems it can cause wound infections, ear infections and bloodstream infections which can spread throughout the body," said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental.



