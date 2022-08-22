2022's ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Featured "After the Rain" by Jacqui DeLorenzo

Jacqui DeLorenzo's inspiring book “After the Rain: There is always a Rainbow” was displayed by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
“After the Rain” is a book that is both educational and inspirational, with each chapter containing a unique personal narrative. Readers will find something that resonates with them in each chapter they read.
According to author Jacqui DeLorenzo, readers need not read this encouraging book in order. One can skip around or read it page by page as it occurs.
Readers will be enchanted by the book's deeper meanings and emerge from the experience feeling inspired. People's hearts and souls will be touched by the quotes, poetry, and anecdotes in this book. For anyone who is looking for a reassuring read, they might love this book.
Readers are encouraged to make use of all that the book has to offer, and may the angels shine their light on the people around them.
Want to learn more? If so, order a copy of Jacqui DeLorenzo's “After the Rain: There is always a Rainbow,” now available at ReadersMagnet, and check out the author's website: jacquidelorenzo.com.
“After the Rain: There is always a Rainbow”
Author | Jacqui DeLorenzo
Genre | Inspirational
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Published date | March 25, 2022
Author
Jacqui DeLorenzo, MS, LMHC, had a full-time position as an academic counselor at North Shore Community College, located in Danvers, MA. She obtained an LMHC (Licensed Mental Health Counsellor) through the state of Massachusetts and assisted students with their academic and mental health needs.
Her mission remains the same, which is to guide others to healthy self-esteem and success in their journey through life.
