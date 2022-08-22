Kerry L. Marzock's Book Featured at ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022

The horror book “Raven's Way” by Kerry L. Marzock was displayed by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.

“Raven's Way” is Kerry's first novel, a horror novel with smatterings of romance, adventure, and mystery. A monstrous beast - one that only knows how to kill and who despises humanity - prowls the moonlit streets of Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, and leaves behind blood and mutilated bodies.

Detective Kathleen Morello investigates the nightmares that invade the city and, in the process, comes across the extremely handsome Johnny Raven, who immediately takes her breath away. Thus, their meeting sets the story's tone for a journey of blood and death, romance and revenge.

Talented author Kerry L. Marzock followed up with a sequel, “Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw,” which is an equally explosive read. She also published a third novel, “The Reptilian Factor,” which is about an angry alien in the Sonoran Desert around Tucson, AZ.

“Raven's Way” by Kerry L. Marzock is available at the author's website: www.kerrymarzock.com.

Want to experience an excellent read of Kerry L. Marzock's “Raven's Way”? Order a copy. It's available at ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

“Raven's Way”

Author | Kerry L. Marzock

Genre | Horror

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Published date | April 2022

Author

While growing up as a child, the author immediately acquired a love of sports, animals, and horror. Her monster of choice was always the werewolf because, according to her, it represented change and stood for the most wonderful creature that she loved from such a young age, the wolf.

She acknowledges that her life has certainly not always been easy as she encounters numerous challenges and difficult periods. She possesses a powerful will to survive and tackle all obstacles head-on. She finds escape into the worlds of horror and science fiction, having discovered many wonderful and talented authors, such as Laurel K. Hamilton, whose works she has admired for a long time.

She has lived in Philadelphia for the last 51 years, so it was not a stretch for her to write “Raven's Way,” which is set on the streets she knows very well.

She also wrote a follow-up “Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” and published a third novel, “The Reptilian Factor.” She also dabbles in poetry, having published “A Sea of Emotion” and following up with “Along A Burning Highway,” which is comprised of poetry and short stories.

— WebWireID293208 —