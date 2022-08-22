Johnny Raven's story lives on as Kerry Marzock's follow-up book, "Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw," is featured at the ALA Annual Convention and Exhibit

Kerry Marzock's anticipated horror sequel to “Raven's Way” titled “Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” was part of the lineup featured by ReadersMagnet at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition that was held last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

“Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” picked up the horrific story right where its predecessor ended. As Johnny Raven continues to seek out those that killed his wife and unborn child, he is worried about his newfound lover and the changes she is undergoing. Detective Kathleen Morello, fresh from being bitten by Johnny to save her life, is struggling to come to terms with both her transformation and her deep infatuation for the one that turned her. Being a beast is not easy for a mere human, after all.

“Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw” proved to be more ferocious than the previous installment, with the readers engaged in more frightening scenes. A definite page-turner from beginning to end, the book offers one of the most climactic closing scenes ever read. The ending took place in the mysterious and eerie Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia.

Interested in an adventure filled with constant action and battles, centered around a beastly love affair? If yes, purchase a copy of the book at the author's website or on Amazon. To know more about the author and her works, visit her website here.

“Raven's Rage: Order of the Claw”

Author | Kerry L. Marzock

Genre | Horror

Published date | April 2022

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | $23.99

Author Bio

While growing up as a child, Kerry L. Marzock immediately acquired a love of sports, animals, and horror. Her monster of choice was always the werewolf because, according to her, it represented change and stood for the most wonderful creature that she loved from such a young age, the wolf.

She acknowledges that her life has certainly not always been easy as she encountered numerous challenges and difficult periods. She possesses a powerful will to survive and tackled all obstacles head-on. She found escape into the worlds of horror and science fiction, having discovered many wonderful and talented authors, such as Laurel K. Hamilton, whose works she has admired for a long time.

She has lived in Philadelphia for the last 51 years, so it was not a stretch for her to write “Raven's Way,” which is set on the streets she knows very well.

She also wrote a third novel, “The Reptilian Factor.” She also dabbles in poetry, having published “A Sea of Emotion” and following it up with “Along A Burning Highway,” which is comprised of poetry and short stories.

— WebWireID293273 —