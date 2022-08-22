"Trauma to Triumph," is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/26/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Lynn Anderson's new book, “Trauma to Triumph : A Path to Wholeness, Happiness and Personal Power Through Awareness.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store today, until August 26th.

Lynn's personal path of intensive healing from the trauma of childhood emotional neglect, is described in detail as a guide for those who are on a similar quest for wholeness, happiness and personal power. This book includes simple exercises that introduce participants to various healing strategies ranging in topic, from embodiment, emotional integration, mindfulness practices, as well as cognitive, behavioural and other approaches to healing including using memory and imagination.

The insight gained from personal experience is what yields self-awareness, creating shifts in consciousness that are reflected in how one feels about oneself, and also how one views oneself and the world. This self-awareness is the foundation upon which self-love and self-acceptance are built. This in turn creates the potential for wholeness, happiness and personal power because they create a home in which you can flourish in peace, contentment and in health, with self-awareness as its underpinning. It is by healing unresolved issues or past traumas that we may open the door to healing, self-awareness, self-love, self-acceptance, and come home to ourselves.

“Trauma to Triumph” by Lynn Anderson will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/22/2022 - 08/26/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B84F3CYS

About the author:

Lynn Anderson is a single mother of two kids, living in the beautiful city of Vancouver in Canada. Until recently, her life looked pretty standard from the outside, with a husband, two children, a house (it didn't have a white picket fence, but it had a hedge) and she working a steady, typical day-job. Secretly though, something was killing her. It was even unknown to her until something changed. Something in her changed. Instead of letting depression take over her life, as it had throughout her teen years and 20s, she learned (after much medication) that life didn't have to be like this. Slowly, she made steps toward self-knowledge that led her to the path she is on today. The path she feels she was meant to be on. She is still on the journey, and it was worth all the effort so far. She is committed to living this way from now on. She felt the need to share with the world what she discovered, in the hopes that it may help someone else in similar circumstances, hence the writing of her book.

