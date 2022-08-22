Carlsberg and Liverpool Football Club celebrate 30 years of partnership with iconic limited edition packs

To mark 30 years of the longest standing partnerships in Premier League football, Carlsberg is launching 6 limited edition packs inspired by some of the iconic kits from the Danish brewer's era on the front of the Liverpool FC shirt.
The 6 packs also feature some of the most celebrated players in Carlsberg and Liverpool FC history: Ian Rush, John Barnes, Sami Hyypï¿½a, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Luis Garcia. The designï¿½ brings in the millions of dedicated Liverpool FC fans in the form of the many songs sung not only at Anfield, but by the many Liverpool FC fans across the world.
Head of Global Sponsorship at Carlsberg Group, Louise Bach says:
“We are extremely proud to be celebrating 30 years as partners of Liverpool FC. This partnership is deeply rooted in a shared set of values and goes way beyond a regular sponsorship. To share a journey for 30 years, through the ups and downs, is truly special and what better way to celebrate this by sharing something unique with the fans.”
Commenting on the 30 years anniversary, Ben Latty, Commercial Director, Liverpool FC adds:
“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of our partnership with Carlsberg. It's an iconic collaboration, and we consider them more than a partner; Carlsberg are a true supporter of Liverpool Football Club. They've been a part of some of the club's most memorable moments and we have a unique relationship.ï¿½ The new limited-edition packs are a brilliant way to recognise this and reignite some fond memories for LFC supporters, reflecting on our great history together”.
The limited edition designs are created by Bristol based agency, Taxi Studies and Everland from Copenhagen. The packs are available in select markets globally. For a full list of markets,ï¿½please click here.
During the 30 year partnership Liverpool FC have won all major trophies including the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.
