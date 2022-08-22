Uvaro Announces Account Management Foundations Course to Satisfy Growing Need for Trained Leaders in Tech

Uvaro's determination to spread industry-wide career success takes another big step forward with the introduction of their next course. They vow to address the high demand for reliable leadership with their new Account Management course.

While speaking with their community, Uvaro's team found a growing need for compassionate and efficient account managers in the tech industry. They have designed a course to give sales reps the tools to manage accounts with confidence. They aim to grant their member's career flexibility, and this new 4-week Account Management course is built on that principle. It will teach members the analytical, interpersonal, strategic, organizational, and relational skills required to retain and grow accounts. Through interactive lessons, roleplay, and individualized coaching sessions, members will be given the tools to create authentic, and productive relationships with both customers and colleagues across their organization.

“There is such a need for compassion and heart in our industry,” said Uvaro's VP of Customer Excellence, Greg Boyd. “It's lucky that empathetic people are often ready to take the responsibility that comes with the management of a customer relationship.”

Boyd's evidence isn't only anecdotal either. When reviewing Uvaro's extensive job board of over 441k listings, an overwhelming number called for Account Managers. That demand is growing daily. With an expected annual income of approximately USD$60k to USD$110k in the United States and CAD$60k to CAD$111k in Canada, Uvaro's promises of career success — including reaching your financial goals — could not ring more true. They are looking for eager members ready to build their dream careers in the tech sales industry.

Tyler Lessard, founder of Sales Feed and co-author of The Visual Sale, was thrilled to hear about our new course, saying “Empathy is a key piece of leadership. To see a course designed specifically to train at a management level with those values is a no-brainer. Uvaro is taking the lead, once again, to provide more holistic training that empowers the individual. What's not to love?”

Uvaro's instructors and guest speakers are sales experts and currently work in the industry today. This is part of the reason Uvaro's courses remain relevant and current when it comes to curriculum. The upcoming Account Management cohorts will be led by current industry leaders whose experience goes beyond the classroom. Guest speakers are active members of the community, sourced globally from leading tech companies.

Some of the industry's top employers have encouraged their reps to level up their skills through this new course with members joining in from across the globe. Our members can be seen on the digital sales floor at leading companies like SalesForce, Oracle, PayPal, and Vidyard. These members are surrounded by like-minded individuals who are there to support and push each other to reach their full potential.

With 6 hours of weekly class time and 5 to 7 hours of weekly independent study and assignments, this course teaches the skills, processes, behaviors, and theories anyone needs to land their first role as an Account Manager. Expert instructors teach the tips and tricks to effectively build responsive and trusting relationships with their customers. Members will be introduced to the sales, technical, and financial skills required. More importantly, they'll learn how they might use these tools to grow revenue, retain accounts, and stay accountable to their customer and organization.

More information about the upcoming Account Management course and others can be found on Uvaro's website at https://uvaro.com/course/account-management. Interested individuals can sign up for their waiting list to be the first to know when public enrolment becomes available. Members are also granted access to free on-demand video lessons, weekly workshops, webinars, 1:1 coaching hours with industry experts and so much more!

Uvaro offers comprehensive training program that aim to help members reach their career goals. Using Uvaro's large employer network, career-oriented coaching, and individualized job board, members are hired within 3 weeks of graduating, achieve 150% of onboarding sales targets, and often double their prior income. Their subscription model means members don't pay tuition until they land a full-time job, increasing diversity among Uvaro's talent pool and fighting the systemic inequality that stops many from joining the tech field.

