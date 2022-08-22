"Accidental Hypnosis," is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/26/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Laura Temin's new book, “Accidental Hypnosis: Exposing the Hidden Influences that Control Your Mind and Your Life.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store today, until August 26th.

If you think hypnosis just happens on a stage, or if you believe it's something someone does to you, your perception is about to change forever. The shocking truth is that many of the problems, habits, and limitations that haunt you are due to what Laura Temin calls, Accidental Hypnosis. And it happens right under your nose without your awareness.

Discover the intentional and unintentional situations that create this powerful state. Find out how you can STOP it in its tracks. And learn how you can take charge of your own mind and reverse it—even if you were the one Accidentally hypnotizing yourself!

“Accidental Hypnosis” by Laura Temin will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/22/2022 - 08/26/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8QLSKZQ

“Accidental Hypnosis” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:

“This book explores the moments we go into a trance state (we all do it) and let our subconscious mind layer in all the bad feelings, regrets and woulda-coulda-shoulda's cementing those negative impressions as real data. After I read this book, I was more conscious of my mind floating into those moments and was able to make a concerted effort to say positive things to myself. Sometimes it was as basic as thinking, you're a good person or don't worry about it but I feel like I had better control of those moments and I will do less damage to myself now. It's a quick enjoyable read with lots of relatable examples and great reference materials noted. I highly recommend it.” -Joseph P.

“This is an incredible book. It lays everything out in “layman's terms” and it is very easy to understand. The topic of hypnosis is so interesting and the steps the author lays out in this book to help your life will be be truly life changing.” -Chris T.

For More Information:

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the author:

Laura is more than a clinician. She is a clinician who faced her own traumas, limitations and past programming and went from VICTIM to VICTOR.

After decades of a sugar addiction, Laura figured out the formula to BREAK the sugar cycle and helps others to successfully override the physical and emotional struggles that hold you hostage and interfere in your life.

Laura takes an integrative and holistic approach. Her work spans over twenty years and she has seen first hand that success demands a comprehensive approach. The nine years she spent in the Emergency Department of the Wellstar Hospital System provided evidence of the interconnection between brain function, mind, physical health, emotions and finances.

