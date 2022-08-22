Apple celebrates America's parks

Celebrating 106 years of the US National Park Service, Apple today introduced more ways to learn about and support America's parks. These offerings include a $10 donation the company will make to the National Park Foundation for every Apple Pay purchase made with Apple through August 28,1ï¿½along with special content and collections on Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, and more.
“Whenever I visit our national parks — as I did recently in Yosemite and Glacier — I feel the sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire,” said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. “We're proud to partner with the organizations and communities who maintain our parks, educate us about their history, and share them with the world. These treasures are well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come.”
Last year, Apple's support for the National Park Foundation helped young people from across the country — like Kalen Anderson, 2022 Corps Member of the Year — participate in a service corps program at a national park. This year, Anderson completed the Werowocomoco internship program at Colonial National Historical Park and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail through the Appalachian Conservation Corps. As part of the program formed in partnership with the National Park Foundation, he was able to engage directly in the management of a Native archeological site that is part of his Indigenous identity and heritage.
“Of my time as a corps member and intern of the National Park Service, I have been given an opportunity that has influenced how I developed and continue to develop myself as a steward,” said Anderson, who is a member of the Nansemond Indian Nation. “I have learned that I am not only a steward of my environment, but also of my culture. The profound time I have spent working with the team around me will forever have a positive impression on who I strive to become for myself and for my community.”
With a passion for park preservation and an understanding of its impact on his culture, Anderson joins a collective of Indigenous service corps members who represent the next generation of national park stewards. Apple's donation to the National Park Foundation last year, driven by customer purchases made with Apple Pay, also benefited the Leaders of Color service corps crew, which provides a supportive space for aspiring BIPOC conservationists to break into the field. This support aligns with the company's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a long-term effort to address systemic racism and expand opportunities for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities.
“America's national parks are a gift we share,” said Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation's president and CEO. “Apple's partnership and generous commitment help to ensure that all people see themselves in national parks and feel welcome in these places that belong to all of us.”
In addition to supporting these and other programs operating to preserve America's cherished national parks through Apple Pay purchases this week, Apple customers can also enjoy the unique worlds of these parks through special collections and offerings across Apple services.
Theï¿½Parks that Honor Native American Historyï¿½Guide in Apple Maps allows users to learn more about national parks celebrating Indigenous history and heritage. On Apple Podcasts, listeners can check out aï¿½collection of episodesï¿½centering Indigenous voices, including theï¿½“Yellowstone” episode of “Parks,”ï¿½an Indigenous-led podcast about the people who lived on US public lands before colonists arrived.
Apple Watch users are encouraged to celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere with a limited edition Activity Challenge award. On August 27, users can earn the award by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more.
- ï¿½Donations are limited to a maximum of $1,000,000 and go to the National Park Foundation.ï¿½
