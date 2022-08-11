Display Your Top Five Kendrick Lamar Projects With Spotify's Newest Interactive Experience

Maybe you've been following Kendrick Lamar since Overly Dedicated. Perhaps it's DAMN. that really does it for you. Or maybe you're most into To Pimp A Butterfly. If the unparalleled release of Kendrick's latest studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has demonstrated anything, it's that Kendrick Lamar fans are no strangers to repping their favorite projects at every turn.ï¿½

Even months after the release of Mr. Morale, rap and hip-hop enthusiasts have kept the conversation about Kendrick and his work alive. And now Spotify is bringing this passion for debate to a new level with My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects. This interactive in-app experience invites fans to select their five favorite Kendrick Lamar projects and then share them on social media with a customized visual.ï¿½

Ready to get in on the conversation? Simply follow these steps:



Make sure you're in one of the 23 markets where the experience is live.*

Ensure your Spotify mobile app is up to date with the latest version available in the App or Play Stores.

Visit https://spotify.com/top5 on your mobile device (iOS or Android).

The experience will present a selection of Kendrick Lamar's projects. Choose your five favorites. Then drag and reorder them in the visual display to create your top order.

Finally, share your order with your friends on social media with a personalized visual.



If you're not sure which project is your favorite, there's still plenty for you to take part in. Check out Spotify and The Ringer's latest original podcast, Last Song Standing. The seven-episode series features cohosts Cole Cuchna, host of Dissect, and Charles Holmes, host of The Ringer Music Show, reviewing every project in Kendrick's discography looking to answer the question, What is the greatest Kendrick Lamar song of all time? (Whether or not you have an answer, don't @ us.)

Start your own conversation about the best Kendrick album: Visit https://spotify.com/top5 to create your Top 5 sharecard.ï¿½

*The 23 markets include BR, FR, DE, MX, NG, U.K., U.S., CA, AU, NZ, IN, PH, AT, BE, CR, IE, IT, KE, NL, NO, SA, SE, and CH. The 12 languages available include Czech, Dutch, English-GB, English-U.S., French-CA, French-FR, German, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese-BR, Latin American Spanish-LATAM, and Swedish.

— WebWireID292878 —