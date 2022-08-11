Slotland Player Wins $339,386 Progressive Jackpot,the Casino's Largest Payout Ever

Slotland has just paid out its biggest progressive jackpot win EVER. Carol M. won $339,386 playing Alice in Wonderland, one of the casino's most popular slots. To celebrate Carol's record-breaking jackpot win, Slotland is offering all players a $19 Free Chip and a 139% Match Bonus until the end of August.

“With a progressive jackpot, some of every qualifying bet goes into the jackpot pool. The longer it takes for someone to hit the jackpot, the bigger it gets,” explained Michael Hilary, Slotland's manager. “Since our progressive jackpot is tied to so many games, it's won quite frequently and seldom goes over $300,000. This is a historic win for us!”



“I was sitting on the sofa, playing on my tablet with my kitty curled up on my lap,” Carol told a Slotland customer service rep. “When I hit the jackpot, I jumped off the sofa and screamed so loud I almost gave my cat a heart attack!”



Carol has been playing slots only at Slotland for the last few years.



“CONGRATS TO CAROL” BONUSES



$19 FREE CHIP

Bonus code: ALICEJP19

Wagering requirement: 33x. Max. cashout: $100.

139% MATCH BONUS

Deposits of $5 - 200

Bonus code: ALICEJP139

Wagering requirement: 29x



Both bonuses are available until August 31st and can be played on any of the casino's unique slot games.



The scatter symbol in the Alice in Wonderland slot can trigger up to fifteen free spins with multipliers. The Mad Hatter can change other symbols by throwing his hat onto them, possibly creating new winning combinations. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum are Wild and expand to cover the entire reel.



One of the world's oldest and most trusted real money online casinos, Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 23 years. It has a large selection of unique games and is known all over the world for its exceptional customer service.



