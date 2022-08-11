Slotland Player Wins $339,386 Progressive Jackpot,the Casino's Largest Payout Ever

Slotland has just paid out its biggest progressive jackpot win EVER. Carol M. won $339,386 playing Alice in Wonderland, one of the casino's most popular slots. To celebrate Carol's record-breaking jackpot win, Slotland is offering all players a $19 Free Chip and a 139% Match Bonus until the end of August.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
“With a progressive jackpot, some of every qualifying bet goes into the jackpot pool. The longer it takes for someone to hit the jackpot, the bigger it gets,” explained Michael Hilary, Slotland's manager. “Since our progressive jackpot is tied to so many games, it's won quite frequently and seldom goes over $300,000. This is a historic win for us!”
“I was sitting on the sofa, playing on my tablet with my kitty curled up on my lap,” Carol told a Slotland customer service rep. “When I hit the jackpot, I jumped off the sofa and screamed so loud I almost gave my cat a heart attack!”
Carol has been playing slots only at Slotland for the last few years.
“CONGRATS TO CAROL” BONUSES
$19 FREE CHIP
Bonus code: ALICEJP19
Wagering requirement: 33x. Max. cashout: $100.
139% MATCH BONUS
Deposits of $5 - 200
Bonus code: ALICEJP139
Wagering requirement: 29x
Both bonuses are available until August 31st and can be played on any of the casino's unique slot games.
The scatter symbol in the Alice in Wonderland slot can trigger up to fifteen free spins with multipliers. The Mad Hatter can change other symbols by throwing his hat onto them, possibly creating new winning combinations. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum are Wild and expand to cover the entire reel.
One of the world's oldest and most trusted real money online casinos, Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 23 years. It has a large selection of unique games and is known all over the world for its exceptional customer service.
— WebWireID292826 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.