Create Hands-Free on Instagram With Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones

We're introducing a new way to create hands-free on Instagram with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, as well as other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones. Alongside other Meta apps that are improved to work with these devices, Instagram will now adapt to and provide you with the best experience on these phones when you flip them.
With FlexCam on Galaxy Z Flip4, you can fold the phone and place it on a surface freestanding to record hand-free videos. Now you can create Stories and Reels without a stand or tripod.
Using Instagram with FlexCam makes it easier to record dances, how-to's, and your favorite moments from afar, while on-the-go.
We'll continue improving the experience for people who use Instagram on Android, across all kinds of current and future devices. Each day, we're building better features for Android, like faster load times and support for higher resolution videos.
We're always working on ways to make Instagram better and help you create what's next.
— WebWireID292879 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.