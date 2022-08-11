Create Hands-Free on Instagram With Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones

We're introducing a new way to create hands-free on Instagram with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, as well as other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones. Alongside other Meta apps that are improved to work with these devices, Instagram will now adapt to and provide you with the best experience on these phones when you flip them.

With FlexCam on Galaxy Z Flip4, you can fold the phone and place it on a surface freestanding to record hand-free videos. Now you can create Stories and Reels without a stand or tripod.

Using Instagram with FlexCam makes it easier to record dances, how-to's, and your favorite moments from afar, while on-the-go.

We'll continue improving the experience for people who use Instagram on Android, across all kinds of current and future devices. Each day, we're building better features for Android, like faster load times and support for higher resolution videos.

We're always working on ways to make Instagram better and help you create what's next.

