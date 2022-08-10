2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Featured Eileen L. Maschger's Book

“The Forgotten Prince” by Eileen L. Maschger was displayed at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA.
This teen fantasy book follows the story of a prince named Darien. Prince Darien, who was banished due to his uncle's greed, meanders in his kingdom alone. Darien's uncle rose to power and ruled over the realm in his absence. Cruelty and other misfortunes ravaged the lives of the people.
On his journey, he encounters twin matriarchs from a traveling group of gypsies. In stark contrast, one of the twin sisters is receiving while the other is scheming. The warm-hearted sister spoke of a prophecy about a prince who would end his uncle's vehement rule. This premonition sparked a desire in the prince's heart to free his people from tyranny and to wholeheartedly accept his destiny as their rightful ruler. To do this, he has to discover his true self and challenge his uncle to a duel.
The Forgotten Prince learns through trial and error that he can lean on his new gypsy family for support and find bravery amid his grief to fulfill his destiny.
Maschger's latest book is not only for teens but also for the young at heart who crave on an exciting adventure book. Readers of “The Forgotten Prince” will discover magic, beauty, and bravery in this captivating tale.
Interested readers may order a copy of Eileen Maschger's “The Forgotten Prince,” at the ReadersMagnet Bookstore.
“The Forgotten Prince”
Author | Eileen L. Maschger
Genre | Fiction
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Published date | May 19, 2022
Book Retail Price| $15.99
Author
Eileen L. Maschger, wife, mother, and friend, developed her love for writing as a way to be creative and make up her own rules to develop beautiful stories that will allow the reader to escape reality for a brief moment and walk alongside her characters in their world of teen fantasy. In her spare time, she enjoys crafting, cooking amazing cuisines, and spending time with her family as often as possible.
— WebWireID292773 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.