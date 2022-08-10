2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Featured Eileen L. Maschger's Book

“The Forgotten Prince” by Eileen L. Maschger was displayed at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA.

This teen fantasy book follows the story of a prince named Darien. Prince Darien, who was banished due to his uncle's greed, meanders in his kingdom alone. Darien's uncle rose to power and ruled over the realm in his absence. Cruelty and other misfortunes ravaged the lives of the people.

On his journey, he encounters twin matriarchs from a traveling group of gypsies. In stark contrast, one of the twin sisters is receiving while the other is scheming. The warm-hearted sister spoke of a prophecy about a prince who would end his uncle's vehement rule. This premonition sparked a desire in the prince's heart to free his people from tyranny and to wholeheartedly accept his destiny as their rightful ruler. To do this, he has to discover his true self and challenge his uncle to a duel.

The Forgotten Prince learns through trial and error that he can lean on his new gypsy family for support and find bravery amid his grief to fulfill his destiny.

Maschger's latest book is not only for teens but also for the young at heart who crave on an exciting adventure book. Readers of “The Forgotten Prince” will discover magic, beauty, and bravery in this captivating tale.

Interested readers may order a copy of Eileen Maschger's “The Forgotten Prince,” at the ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

“The Forgotten Prince”

Author | Eileen L. Maschger

Genre | Fiction

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Published date | May 19, 2022

Book Retail Price| $15.99

Author

Eileen L. Maschger, wife, mother, and friend, developed her love for writing as a way to be creative and make up her own rules to develop beautiful stories that will allow the reader to escape reality for a brief moment and walk alongside her characters in their world of teen fantasy. In her spare time, she enjoys crafting, cooking amazing cuisines, and spending time with her family as often as possible.

