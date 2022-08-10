ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Exhibited Lockhart's "The Day I Lived"

ReadersMagnet displayed Victoria Regina Lockhart's biography “The Day I Lived” at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.

People throughout the world seem unable to forget some awful days. One of these tragedies is what happened on September 11, 2001, when the World Trade Center was attacked, planes were hijacked, and people were killed. During the terrorist attacks on that day, Victoria was on the 63rd story of the World Trade Center.

“The Day I lived” provides a comprehensive account of Victoria's experience and encounters on that terrible day. In this book, she goes into great detail about every moment of her day, from the moment she woke up to the moment she arrived home that night. Victoria describes the emotional reactions of her family and friends when they learned that she had escaped the clutches of evil and had only been blessed with the gift of hearing her own voice again.

Motivational author Victoria Regina Lockhart shares the understanding that God has given individuals second chances or a fresh start and that He is the one who stirs up the largest and most important purposes He inbred into humanity from the beginning of time.

This engaging book touches readers' souls and opens their eyes. As a result, readers were filled with appreciation rather than guilt for the difficulties and suffering they had undergone.

“The Day I Lived”

Author | Victoria Regina Lockhart

Genre | Biography

Publisher | Self-Published

Published date | June 1, 2021

Author

Victoria Lockhart is an Inspirational Communicator. She spent many years training, teaching, and planting seeds of wisdom and experience. Her childhood and the early years of her adult life presented her with many challenges, or as she lovingly calls them, “pop quizzes,” to develop her faith in Christ as a Five-Fold Ministry and Marketplace Leader.

Victoria is an international speaker. She's called to raise up leaders around the globe. She regularly engages in forums across the spectrum - from the keynote speakers at gatherings to weekend guests at retreats to radio/television/social media platforms.

She is the Founder of Club Christ Ministries (CCM), incorporated in 2004 for the concentration of Outreach Evangelism Efforts. Victoria is also an entrepreneur, and her newly formed company KWSM, LLC, promotes encouragement, edification, and enlightenment via her words of wisdom on cups, shirts, and pillows.

Victoria is also working on the production of her first movie. Victoria currently has three books on Amazon - “Memoirs of A Kingdom Woman: Lessons On Love & Life; ”Is Your Mouth a Womb or A Tomb?“ And ”The Day I Lived.”

On September 11, 2001 (9-11), Lockhart's life was permanently altered as she found herself on the 63rd floor of the 1 World Trade Center during the terrorist attack. As a September 11th Victor, Victoria has become even more committed to sharing her T.E.S.T.I.M.O.N.Y. of God's grace and tender love extended and revealed in her life. Ms. Lockhart has shared her 911 Experience in over 200 venues throughout the U.S.

