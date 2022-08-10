Kenneth J. Sousa's "Black Menace" Thrilled Booklovers at World's Largest Library Association Gathering

ReadersMagnet displayed the stunning environmental thriller book “Black Menace” by Kenneth J. Sousa at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
“Black Menace: Scourge of an Apocalyptic World” is reminiscent of both “The Lord of the Rings” and Eckhart Tolle's “The Power of Now.” The protagonist of this book is a moorhen bird named Mik who lives in a post-catastrophic world.
Although the moorhen is one of the most fragile wading birds, it is also one of the most attractive. It is a little black bird with a scarlet beak that extends up to its forehead. They can't fly or swim without bobbling back and forth, and their tiny wings make it difficult for them to tread water. Moorhens are fiercely loyal to their mates, and they tend to stick with the same pair for the rest of their lives.
Mik, the moorhen, has always known how fragile life is, but he could never have imagined the horror he would feel when he saw an alligator eat his family. He was the youngest among his family of six and is now on his own. He has to fight Greybeard, the wicked great blue heron possessed by the Black Menace, and can't be stopped even by Mik's tactics.
This book is a must-read for everyone who likes thrillers and post-apocalyptic adventures. Readers will enjoy this book because it encourages them to challenge stereotypes and persevere even in the most difficult situations.
Interested to find out what happens next? Order a copy of “Black Menace” by Kenneth J. Sousa, now available at Outskirts Press.
“Black Menace”
Author | Kenneth J. Sousa
Genre | Thriller
Publisher | Outskirts Press
Published date | April 13, 2019
Book Retail Price| $4.08
Author
Kenneth J. Sousa is a Vietnam veteran and a graduate of Boston University's College of Communications, where he won awards for Vietnam Nightmares and Don't Wait, which aired on WBZ TV. He is the author of seven books, including the award-winning “Man-Dar” and “Kill a Cow.” Ken lives in Florida with his wife, Midge.
