ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Featured Dr. Ford's New Release

Dr. Ford's informative autobiography “They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You” was displayed by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
“They are going to kill us all” explains that extreme weather, tainted food, increased use of pesticides and herbicides, newly developed chemicals, genetically engineered and chemically enhanced food sources, artificial foods, and lethal medical “treatments,” as well as the rapid deployment of hazardous electromagnetic technology and wireless devices without adequate safety records are all contributing to an increasingly hostile and warlike world.
Who and why are these quiet weapons being deployed? Why is it that the traditional medical community is utterly ignorant about the many causes of disease and the myriad remedies available to combat them? If so, are they attempting to kill the populace on a hidden and deliberate basis?
Wise author Dr. Ford reveals a number of so-called conspiracy “theories” in this freshly revised book on health.
This remarkable book provides readers insights to help them fight back and aid them, such as augmenting well-being and deterring illnesses, reclaiming power over their own health and wellness, avoiding and minimizing exposure to potential health threats, benefit from natural dietary, detoxification, and other therapies, extend the normal healthy lifespan and avoid routine doctor's appointments.
Want to know more? If so, order a copy of Dr. Ford's “They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You,” now available on Amazon.
“They are going to kill us all: How the Corporate Elite Are Killing You”
Author | Kevin Kazakevich AKA Dr. Ford
Genre | Autobiography/Alternative Medicine
Publisher | Book Vine Press
Published date | January 25, 2022
Book Retail Price| $16.99
Author
Kevin Kazakevich, also known as Dr. Ford, is a specialist in Anti-Aging, Regenerative, and Functional Medicine with an Advanced Fellowship Certification from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. He is devoted to achieving the ultimate Anti-Aging Plan.
