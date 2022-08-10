Karen Boxell makes animal stories for children more fun with "Buster Brown's Neighborhood"

Fan of Garfield the cat? Love to read a story about another orange, tabby cat? Then pick up a copy of Karen Boxell's book “Buster Brown's Neighborhood” (iUniverse; 2021).
“Buster Brown's Neighborhood” is a delightful children's story about Buster who interacts with different wild and free animals in the small city yard of Mister and Missus. Prior to his adoption by Mister and Missus, Buster had lived in a cold, dirty cellar in a big city.
One day, a nice man came down to the basement, took Buster, and drove the orange, tabby cat to its new owners, Mister and Missus, who already own two other cats, Sinbad and Voda. The couple add the surname “Brown” to Buster's name for some added prestige. “I kind of like it and it makes a good, full name for an author,” Buster said in the chapter “The Perils of Buster Brown.”
Buster has sleek and shiny orange tiger fur and bright and clear eyes. Unlike Garfield, Buster exercises regularly and works out regularly with Mister. Both Buster and Mister love to play a game together. The tabby cat also has a healthy diet.
Mister and Missus live in an old house in a much smaller city. Though their home is surrounded by many other fenced-in properties, it is often visited by a wide variety of animals. Buster, Mister, and Missus interact with these creatures in many ways.
Follow the adventures of Buster Brown in its new home in “Buster Brown's Neighborhood”. Order a copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
“Buster Brown's Neighborhood”
Author | Karen Boxell
Published date | December 2021
Publisher | iUniverse
Book retail price | $16.99
Karen Boxell is a retired teacher of high school and adult ESOL students. She has been a story writer for many years, writing which has given her personal pleasure. She has also written a compilation of six hundred pages designed to help other ESOL teachers in the classroom. She lives in a small New England city with her husband, Robert. She has three children and six grandchildren.
— WebWireID292865 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.