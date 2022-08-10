Karen Boxell makes animal stories for children more fun with "Buster Brown's Neighborhood"

Fan of Garfield the cat? Love to read a story about another orange, tabby cat? Then pick up a copy of Karen Boxell's book “Buster Brown's Neighborhood” (iUniverse; 2021).

“Buster Brown's Neighborhood” is a delightful children's story about Buster who interacts with different wild and free animals in the small city yard of Mister and Missus. Prior to his adoption by Mister and Missus, Buster had lived in a cold, dirty cellar in a big city.

One day, a nice man came down to the basement, took Buster, and drove the orange, tabby cat to its new owners, Mister and Missus, who already own two other cats, Sinbad and Voda. The couple add the surname “Brown” to Buster's name for some added prestige. “I kind of like it and it makes a good, full name for an author,” Buster said in the chapter “The Perils of Buster Brown.”

Buster has sleek and shiny orange tiger fur and bright and clear eyes. Unlike Garfield, Buster exercises regularly and works out regularly with Mister. Both Buster and Mister love to play a game together. The tabby cat also has a healthy diet.

Mister and Missus live in an old house in a much smaller city. Though their home is surrounded by many other fenced-in properties, it is often visited by a wide variety of animals. Buster, Mister, and Missus interact with these creatures in many ways.

Follow the adventures of Buster Brown in its new home in “Buster Brown's Neighborhood”. Order a copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“Buster Brown's Neighborhood”

Author | Karen Boxell

Published date | December 2021

Publisher | iUniverse

Book retail price | $16.99

Karen Boxell is a retired teacher of high school and adult ESOL students. She has been a story writer for many years, writing which has given her personal pleasure. She has also written a compilation of six hundred pages designed to help other ESOL teachers in the classroom. She lives in a small New England city with her husband, Robert. She has three children and six grandchildren.

