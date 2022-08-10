Tata Motors launches Tigor XM variant powered with its iCNG technology at INR. 7,39,900

Building on the success of its iCNG technology and widening its range, Tata Motors, India's leading automotive brand, today, launched the Tigor XM iCNG variant at an attractive price point of INR. 7,39,900 (ex-showroom price, Delhi). Introduced earlier this year, the iCNG range of products have received a phenomenal response in a short span of time, becoming the choice of vehicle for many customers looking to switch to CNG. Appreciated for their drivability, safety and features on offer, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proved its mark, furthering the sales of the Tiago and Tigor in their respective segments.

Based on 4 pillars of the company's iCNG technology ('Incredible' performance, 'Iconic' safety, 'Intelligent' technology and 'Impressive' features), this new variant will now become the entry-level trim for the Tigor iCNG and will be offered with a host of safety and convenience features such as HarmanTM Infotainment System with 4 speaker system, power windows, central locking, rear parking sensors amongst others. Furthermore, the new Tigor XM iCNG variant will be available in Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red color options.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio. With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in line with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will help us cater to new set of customers who have been wanting to experience our iCNG technology with an entry level trim. I am confident that this addition will further bolster our growth in this segment and the CNG space.

Tata Motors is witnessing a high growth momentum in its overall passenger vehicles sales volumes month on month. The Tigor too has contributed to this journey by becoming the 2nd largest selling sedan in the country with a market share of 21% in its segment. The Tigor is the only sedan in India which is available in Petrol, Electric & CNG options, in both Manual as well as Automatic transmissions, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs.

