HBO Sports, NFL Films, And The Arizona Cardinals Join Forces For HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS, Debuting November 9

Television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise, which expanded its programming platform last fall with the introduction of a multi-episode, in-season edition, returns with a second presentation ofï¿½HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS. The series will debut onï¿½WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, with new episodes each Wednesday through the end of the Cardinals' season, debuting on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.
The 18-time Emmy®-winning weekly HARD KNOCKS series will deliver its signature all-access coverage to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Cardinals as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason.ï¿½
HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON debuted last fall with the engaging and eventful drama of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 regular season journey.ï¿½
This in-season edition of HARD KNOCKS will join the Cardinals after the completion of their ninth regular season game (vs. Seattle) with new episodes airing each Wednesday with the exception of December 7, after the team's week 13 bye. NFL FILMS cameras will be embedded with the franchise through the end of the regular season and hopeful playoff run all the way to the Super Bowl.
