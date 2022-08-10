Children's Author Sue Matinkhah Encourages Children to Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow

With the growing environmental crisis, the future generations need to learn the importance of trees and preserving them. Parents and teachers could start with one book at a time, starting with the educational children's book “Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow” (Inspiring Voices; 2013) by Sue Matinkhah.
Sue places high value on children's (civic) education, especially on the environment. She writes to educate and encourage children to become active in caring for the environment, which she does with “Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow.” This book teaches children how trees of different species contribute to the environment in many different ways and introduces them to the joys of planting trees.
“Trees do so many wonderful things,” said Sue. “If you plant a tree, you can watch it grow. Because trees live for a long time. That very same tree will be alive for many years to come!”
Through Sue's humble work, children will understand the importance of trees in the environment. This book will encourage them to fight deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation.
Encourage a child today to take active part in planting and preserving trees and taking care of the environment. Gift a child a copy of Sue Matinkhah's Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow. Order a copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
“Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow” was last displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition.
“Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow ”
Author | Sue Matinkhah
Published date | July 12, 2013
Publisher | Inspiring Voices
Book retail price | $16.95
Author Bio
Sue Matinkhah has lived in Michigan most of her life. She graduated from SVSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sue worked as a social worker for many years working in her community to help improve lives. She has three grown sons and six grandchildren. Education of our youth is very important to her, and she writes to educate and encourage children to become active in improving their environment and ultimately their world.
— WebWireID292866 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.