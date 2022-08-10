Mahindra launches the New Jeeto Plus CNG "CharSau"

The New Jeeto Plus CNG “CharSau” is best suited for both inter and intra-city applications with its segment leading range, best in class mileage, easy manoeuvrability as well as class leading payload capacity, leading to higher profits



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), India's leading Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) manufacturer, today announced the launch of the 'New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau', an addition to its existing Jeeto Plus range that promises to set new standards in fuel efficiency and mileage.

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau boasts of unmatched range of up to 400km# with best-in-class mileage of 35.1 km/kg#. When combined with its industry-leading load carrying capacity of 650kg, the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau is ideally positioned to boost profitability and deliver improved prosperity to the customers.

Competitively priced at ₹5.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Pune), the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau has been developed to cater to the evolving last-mile connectivity and logistics needs of transporters. It comes equipped with a range of stand-out features that makes it a perfect fit for the business requirements of small and medium-scale businessmen and traders across India who offer last-mile transportation solutions.

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau boasts of a powerful engine that delivers class-leading power of 15 kW and torque of 44 Nm at 1600 – 2200 rpm. This ensures superior pick-up, acceleration and gradeability, allowing the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau to carry heavy loads even up the steepest of slopes. Further coupled with lowest maintenance cost and the ability to carry varied load options effectively, the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau will deliver up to 30%* higher profit than the market offerings.

Mahindra Automotive SCV Division Business Head, Amit Sagar said, “Mahindra has been the market leader in the SCV segment for over two decades. We understand the growing challenges of the transport business and constantly strive to provide suitable solutions in line with the evolving demands of our customers. I am confident that, as with other Mahindra products, the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau, will open up new business application for CNG vehicles. Our customers can now travel long distance and even go intercity without having to worry about refilling at shorter intervals. This will go a long way in helping our customers prosper in their businesses because of its excellent suitability for their specific requirements.

Mr. Sagar added, “Mahindra is committed towards sustainable mobility and the environment, and the launch of the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau is a proactive step in that direction.”

To be rolled out from Mahindra's state-of-the-art Zaheerabad plant, the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau comes with a segment leading warranty of 3 years/72,000km (whichever is earlier). It will be available in 3 attractive colours: Diamond White, Ultramarine Blue and Sunrise Red. The vehicle is supported by Mahindra's extensive service network, which is one of the largest in the country.

Key Features of the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau

Higher Earning Potential

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau has segment leading range of over 400 km#, the first in the segment. Further, it has the best-in-class mileage of 35.1 km/kg#. Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau has 2 CNG tanks with a total capacity of 68 litres (40L+28L). It has a longer deck length of 2257 mm (7 ft), class-leading payload capacity of 650 kg, lowest maintenance cost (₹0.22 per km) and most affordable price which in turn gives higher savings of about 30%* over other CNG mini trucks. It also comes with a class-leading warranty of 3 years/72,000km (whichever is earlier). Aimed at small and medium scale businessmen and traders across India to offer dependable last-mile logistics and transportation solutions, the launch offer includes 1.99% interest rate, in turn offering savings of up to ₹5 Lakhs over a 4-year period.

Best-in-class Performance

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau is technically designed to meet the challenging requirements of customers. The powerful engine churns out 15 kW power and torque of 44 Nm at 1600 – 2200 rpm. The Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau leads the pack with ease of drivability and load carrying capacity even on gradients, owing to segment leading power and torque. The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau offers excellent maneuverability owing to lowest turning circle radius of 4.3 metre offering ease of navigation across narrow and crowded city roads.

Best-in-class Safety

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau provides the highest level of safety in its category. The cabin has been designed to provide better safety to the driver and co-driver in the event of a crash. The unmatched safety is owing to its semi forward design, strong body, and superior chassis with larger wheelbase of 2500 mm for better balance. The compact size and smooth steering render easier maneuverability in narrow city lanes and by-lanes. Further, the vehicle also boasts of best-in-class pick-up and acceleration for better drivability on busy city roads.

Stylish, Premium Exterior

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau sports a stylish and contemporary exterior with an impressive characteristic front grille that lends it a distinguished look.

Car-like Comfort and Features

The New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau has many car-like features – such as a large cabin space with better headroom and legroom for greater comfort, and comfortable seats to make the journey pleasant, especially over long distances. The better ergonomics and smooth gearshift further enhance the ride handling for the customers and drivers of the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau.

About Mahindra Jeeto

Launched in June 2015, Jeeto has successfully established Mahindra as a leader in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment. Further, with superior product performance, lower maintenance, best in class mileage and the promise of a 30%* higher earning potential, Jeeto has scored high in the segment when compared with other offerings.

Jeeto is the first ever product in its category with a modular range of 8 mini trucks to cater to the varied needs of the sub 1 tonne load segment customers. Since its launch, the Jeeto has been a game changer in last mile distribution with its modular range, unmatched versatility and superior efficiency to haul goods across different segments. Jeeto has been designed for refined performance and delivers fuel efficiency of upto 37.6 km/l#, which is the best in this segment. All these, along with strong customer validation has also resulted in Jeeto being awarded the Apollo CV of the Year Award. Going beyond the product's performance, Jeeto also features in the Make in Telangana video and has received excellent response from ecommerce and captive customers. Amazon has chosen Jeeto as a preferred vehicle for its two-wheeler upgrade program.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership positionin farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra onï¿½www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room

