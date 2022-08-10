Flesh and Soul: Bacon/Ghenie To Feature 16 Masterpieces in Seoul

3 - 5 September 2022 at BOONTHESHOP

Registration now openï¿½online

Following the first announcement in July, Christie's and HomeArt are delighted to confirm that the museum-quality exhibition,ï¿½Flesh and Soul: Bacon/Ghenieï¿½at BOONTHESHOPï¿½– Cheongdam will feature 16 masterpieces by two figurative art icons worth over US$440 million. Scrupulously curated, the not-for-auction exhibition places defining artworks from Bacon and Ghenie's oeuvres in dramatic conversation, and will be on show free of charge for the enjoyment of arts enthusiasts and the general public alike.

Amongst the array of artworks on display will be some of the artists' most iconic motifs, including examples from Bacon's famed Papal Series,ï¿½Study for Portrait II and Study for a Pope Iï¿½— haunting and sinister reinterpretations of the work Portrait of Innocent X by Spanish artist Diego Velï¿½zquez; alongside Ghenie's renowned reimaginings of the violence, repression, and cultural tyranny of World War II, includingï¿½Lidless Eye and The Collector 3. Although working a generation apart and in their own unique ways, the artists are united in their intense focus on the human condition and its darkest facets, as well as their dynamic handling of paint. By juxtaposing these masterpieces, this exhibition places their commonalities and divergences into stark focus.

Highly revered, works by both artists are held in the collections of the world's most esteemed institutions, and have been the subject of prestigious exhibitions internationally, with a solo show of Bacon's work recently on display at London's Royal Academy, and Ghenie chosen to represent Romania at the 56th Venice Biennale. Christie's is pleased to continue presenting museum-quality exhibitions to audiences in Asia, to encourage public dialogue around art and to foster cultural exchange.

Elaine Holt, Deputy Chairman and International Director, Christie's Asia Pacific commented,ï¿½"Highlighted in this pioneering exhibition is the visceral tension and haunting energy that Bacon and Ghenie both so brilliantly capture through their manipulation of paint. Curating their work side by side opens a window into the heart of a myriad of themes — love and intimacy, power and oppression, cultural icons and the tropes of war. The iconic, unparalleled masterpieces exhibited and the expert curatorial approach propels this show to museum standards, and we look forward to sharing this opportunity as widely as possible with our collector network and members of the public in Seoul as a highlight of the city's exciting Art Week next month.”

Five of Christie's key spokespeople will be travelling to Seoul for this important exhibition and are looking forward to connecting with South Korea's astute collector base – Guillaume Cerutti, Christie's CEO; Francis Belin, President, Christie's Asia Pacific; Elaine Holt, Deputy Chairman and International Director, Christie's Asia Pacific; Evelyn Lin, Co-Head of 20th and 21st Century Art Department, Christie's Asia Pacific; and Cristian Albu, Co-Head of 20th and 21st Century Art Department, Christie's Asia Pacific.

NOTES

Media Preview: 2 September, 10am – 1pm

Public Viewing: 3 – 5 September, 11am – 6pm

Location: BOONTHESHOP – Cheongdam, B1, 21, Apgujeong-ro 60-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

RSVP for Public Viewing is now open, please visit our website for more details:ï¿½www.christies.com/fleshandsoul

Founded in 1766, Christie's is a world-leading art and luxury business. Renowned and trusted for its expert live and online auctions, as well as its bespoke private sales, Christie's offers a full portfolio ofï¿½global servicesï¿½to its clients, including art appraisal, art financing, international real estate and education. Christie's has a physical presence in 46 countries, throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with flagshipï¿½international sales hubsï¿½in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris and Geneva. It also is the only international auction house authorized to hold sales in mainland China (Shanghai).

Christie'sï¿½auctionsï¿½span more thanï¿½80 art and luxury categories, at price points ranging from $200 to over $100 million. In recent years, Christie's has achieved the world record price for an artwork at auction (Leonardo da Vinci'sï¿½Salvator Mundi, 2017),ï¿½for a 20th century artwork (Andy Warhol'sï¿½Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, 2022)ï¿½and for a work by a living artist (Jeff Koons'ï¿½Rabbit, 2019). Christie's is also recognised as a reference for prestigious single owner collections, having auctioned 8 of the 10 most important collections in history.

Christie'sï¿½Private Salesï¿½offers a seamless service for buying and selling art, jewellery and watches outside of the auction calendar, working exclusively with Christie's specialists at a client's individual pace.

Recent innovations at Christie's include theï¿½groundbreaking sale of the first NFT for a digital work of art ever offered at a major auction house (Beeple'sï¿½Everydays, March 2021), with the unprecedentedï¿½acceptance of cryptocurrency as a means of payment.ï¿½As an industry leader in digital innovation, Christie's also continues to pioneer new technologies that are redefining the business of art, including use of hologram technology to tour life-size 3D objects around the world, and the the creation of viewing and bidding experiences that integrate augmented reality, global livestreaming, buy-now channels, and hybrid sales formats.ï¿½

Christie's is dedicated to advancingï¿½responsible cultureï¿½throughout its business and communities worldwide, including achieving sustainability through net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and actively using its platform in the art world to amplify under-represented voices and support positive change.

— WebWireID292850 —