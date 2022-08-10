Horniman Museum to return 72 looted artefacts to Nigeria

The Horniman Museum in London, UK has agreed to return a collection of artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin.

The objects were forcibly removed from Benin City during the British military incursion in February 1897 and were among thousands of artefacts taken out of the country, which eventually ​​ended up in 150 museums and galleries all over the world.

The Horniman's 72 objects – which include 12 brass plaques known as the "Benin Bronzes" – will now be transferred to the Nigerian government.

Horniman becomes ​​the first museum receiving funding from the UK government to say that it will return its haul from the Kingdom of Benin – a former nation which has no historical relation to the modern republic of Benin and is located in what is now Edo state, Nigeria.

It follows ​​the Horniman receiving a request from the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in January 2022.

The Horniman has since undertaken detailed research of its objects from Benin to establish which are in the scope of the request.

The Horniman has also consulted with community members, visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals and artists based in Nigeria and the UK.

All of their views on the future of the Benin objects were considered, alongside the provenance of the objects.

A final decision to return the objects was made by the Horniman trustees earlier this month, with the full backing of The Charity Commission, the UK regulator for the charitable sector.

Eve Salomon, chair of the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens, said: "The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria.

"The Horniman is pleased to be able to take this step and we look forward to working with the NCMM to secure longer term care for these precious artefacts."

The Horniman will now discuss with NCMM the process for the formal transfer of ownership, and the possibility of retaining some objects on loan for display, research and education.

Prof Abba Tijani, director-general of the NCMM, said: "We very much welcome this decision by the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

"Following the endorsement by the Charity Commission, we look forward to a productive discussion on loan agreements and collaborations between the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Horniman."

